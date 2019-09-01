Agree Realty (ADC) Reaches $74.69 52-Week High; NORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS GROUP (NPNTQ) Shorts Increased By 4.4%

The stock of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) hit a new 52-week high and has $76.93 target or 3.00% above today’s $74.69 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.11 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $76.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $93.18M more. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 197,093 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region

NORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:NPNTQ) had an increase of 4.4% in short interest. NPNTQ’s SI was 47,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.4% from 45,500 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 68 days are for NORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:NPNTQ)’s short sellers to cover NPNTQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold Agree Realty Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 12,000 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 27,005 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 8,218 shares. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1.10 million shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com holds 0.03% or 5,537 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 311,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 4,906 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Northern Trust Corp reported 935,521 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 523,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Limited Com owns 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 4,727 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 53,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agree Realty has $75 highest and $73 lowest target. $74’s average target is -0.92% below currents $74.69 stock price. Agree Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on Monday, March 4 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.60M for 24.57 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 41.87 P/E ratio. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $50,603 was made by Erlich Craig on Wednesday, May 22. RAKOLTA JOHN JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $642,000 on Wednesday, June 26. 50 shares were bought by Agree Joey, worth $3,174.

NorthPoint Communications Group, Inc. provides high speed network and data transport services. The company has market cap of $13,300. The Company’s services allow Internet service providers, broadband data service providers, and long distance and local phone companies to meet the information needs of small and medium-sized businesses, people who work in home offices, and telecommuters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1997 and is based in Emeryville, California.