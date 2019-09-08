Agree Realty (ADC) Position Has Lifted by Menta Capital Llc; Cummins (CMI) Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $3.45 Million as Stock Declined

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 123.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 197,486 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Erlich Craig bought $50,603 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 750 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Agree Realty’s Momentum Continues 25 Years After IPO – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agree Realty Corp.: Checking In With This 3.3%-Yielding Retail REIT – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Agree Realty Announces Pricing of Forward Common Stock Offering – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 39,659 shares to 74,128 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 106,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,835 shares, and cut its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 27,005 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Envestnet Asset Management owns 63,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 96,821 shares. Northern Corporation owns 935,521 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 2,776 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 66,221 shares. Castleark Lc stated it has 0.1% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 212,434 shares. 59,384 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. 131,536 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Eii Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 3,924 are held by Profund Advsrs Lc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.