Agree Realty (ADC) Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 39,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 201,316 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, down from 241,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.62. About 863,738 shares traded or 212.25% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests invested in 0.82% or 82,267 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com reported 2,000 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Co owns 4,526 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Co Oh stated it has 597 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 1.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vgi Prns Pty Ltd holds 95,693 shares. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability Com has 2.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 496,958 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & accumulated 2,750 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,149 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 0.2% or 486 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Natl Insurance Tx invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 493 are held by Annex Advisory Limited Company. Tremblant Capital Group holds 44,756 shares or 4.61% of its portfolio.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares to 242,746 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 46,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $32.58M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 9,265 shares to 349,652 shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 9,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Arlo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co owns 201,316 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,931 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 35,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 19,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 52,678 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 150,495 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Communications reported 3,479 shares. Honeywell Interest accumulated 23,745 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 420 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 38,652 shares. Blackrock reported 6.06M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,600 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR, worth $642,000. Agree Joey bought $3,174 worth of stock or 50 shares.