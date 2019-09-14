Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Valuation Rose While Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.01 Million; Moore Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $61.23 Million as Shares Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 59,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.07M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 2.97 million shares traded or 80.51% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 516.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.94M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.93M for 53.11 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,375 shares to 16,355 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 2.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Is $2,000 Gold on the Horizon – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Gold Is Exploding and Actually Could Rally to $2000 or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 52,337 shares to 112,915 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Speece Thorson Cap Incorporated reported 101,158 shares stake. Laurion LP has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axa stated it has 671,600 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Llc reported 154,705 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund owns 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 12,179 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fund reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). L And S Inc, a California-based fund reported 84,237 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 9.39 million shares. 16,515 are owned by Ancora Advisors Limited Co. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited reported 0.55% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 100 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).