Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Valuation Declined While 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $2.37 Million Its Position; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Boosted Its Stake in Natl Health Investors (NHI) as Share Price Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 266.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Natl Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.16. About 4,798 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 55,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.27M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 98,611 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chalice sells its Quebec gold projects for C$12 million in shares and retains a royalty – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Moves by Yamana Gold Put AUY Stock High up on the Buy List – Investorplace.com” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Defensive Investors: 3 More Wealth-Protecting Gold Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Get Cash for Gold With These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17,000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $23.55M for 129.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 21,528 shares to 617,409 shares, valued at $52.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 572,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,000 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,240 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII).