Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake Held by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture; Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Market Value Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.89 million, down from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 246,697 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.12M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46M for 15.12 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 94,200 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 866,247 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited owns 18,182 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.04% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 566,995 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt owns 0.39% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 1.48M shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.03% stake. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clearbridge Llc has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 641,063 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Zacks has 0.04% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 24,594 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 218,548 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Carroll Assocs Inc holds 0% or 200 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP by 950,151 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $42.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 23,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.