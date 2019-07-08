Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake Has Boosted by Sprott Inc; Miura Global Management Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $5.81 Million as Market Value Declined

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 20,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 183,158 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 162,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 400,920 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 355,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.53 million, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 6.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 24/04/2018 – MERCK’S PHASE 1 BLADDER CANCER STUDY RECRUITMENT SUSPENDED; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 386,621 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frp Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 77,829 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 153,157 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 1.89% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 187,166 shares. Iat Reinsurance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1,487 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northpointe Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.78% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 31,125 shares. Prudential Finance reported 5.85M shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Colonial Trust, a South Carolina-based fund reported 3,361 shares. Neumann Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% or 5,267 shares in its portfolio. Compton Mngmt Ri holds 0.81% or 22,494 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 18.19 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.