Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shares Rose While Scotia Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $2.49 Million; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Stake in Facebook (FB) by $679,604 as Share Price Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 229,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23 million, down from 233,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in data scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHRISTOPHER WYLIE DECLINED TO COMPLY SO FAR; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too Facebook is pushing its GDPR efforts to people outside of Europe; 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads; 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 15/05/2018 – WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features; 22/05/2018 – l AM SORRY FOR MISTAKE-ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 44.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 57,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 72,150 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 130,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 1.08 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 35,846 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $150.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 86,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $49.19M for 78.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,097 shares to 299,068 shares, valued at $33.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 133,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,190 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).