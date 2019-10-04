Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shares Rose While Addenda Capital Raised Holding; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake Increased by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 408,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.10M, up from 711,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.28M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 75.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 228,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 530,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.23M, up from 301,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 323,828 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster & Motley invested in 0.11% or 19,655 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 528,857 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.73M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Majedie Asset Mngmt reported 2.06M shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company reported 17,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.89% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 123,743 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 20,000 shares. Aviva Plc accumulated 0.08% or 301,549 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication, Missouri-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Cidel Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Svcs Advisors holds 0.01% or 62,013 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs accumulated 217,325 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.27 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Co has 89,947 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 428,517 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $370.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 28,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,587 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update on Newmont Goldcorp at Denver Gold Forum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – Exploring Mining Podcast: News from (NYSE:NEM) (NYSE:AA) (NYSE:TREC) (TSX:ARG.TO) (TSXV:ECR) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 65,508 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $112.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,224 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “As World and Stock Markets Remain Very Dangerous, 4 Top Gold Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agnico Eagle – 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle: Solid And Predictable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.