Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Sprott Cut Holding; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bp Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 28,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 154,398 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 183,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 1.92 million shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 9,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 408,959 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58 million, down from 418,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 23.31 million shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 199,919 shares. Gw Henssler And Ltd holds 1.39% or 321,404 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 111,118 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 195,437 shares. Kbc Nv owns 2.78 million shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Granite Invest Prtn Limited stated it has 59,652 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 40,584 shares. 17,764 were accumulated by Cape Ann Savings Bank. Roanoke Asset Ny invested in 0.53% or 24,504 shares. James Invest Rech reported 1.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Davy Asset Ltd reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com reported 255,201 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Com Inc Il accumulated 56,414 shares. Mirador Partners LP accumulated 88,307 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 10.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,674 shares to 289,357 shares, valued at $31.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 42,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. New (NYSE:DAL).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 461,971 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) by 97,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Emx Rty Corp.