Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $796,977; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $46.63 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 15,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 77,439 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 93,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.12M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 89.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 228,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 26,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, down from 255,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Honeywell Intll invested in 7,665 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Carderock Mngmt invested in 1.64% or 21,275 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.09M shares. 31,244 are held by Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Company. Northeast Mngmt stated it has 3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 14,700 are owned by Consolidated Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1.03% or 95,300 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp has invested 1.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northside Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,180 shares stake. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.39% or 4.26 million shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt holds 0.18% or 2,820 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 29,711 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 131,623 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Spirit MTA REIT Closes on Sale of Academy Sports Distribution Center – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms October 2019 Dividend Rate per Common Share and Q4 2019 Monthly Dividend Rate per Series B Preferred Share – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoreSite: An Attractive Technology REIT With A Sustainable 4.13% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LTC Properties: Time To Pare Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Closing of Sale of Assets to Hospitality Properties Trust – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $9.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 42,298 shares to 241,972 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 10,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 223,276 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $214.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 125,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Gold Stocks That Should Keep Glittering in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Gold Is Breaking Out To 5-Year Highs and Could Be Going Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In FXI, XLI And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $62.33 million for 52.24 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.