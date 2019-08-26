Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Consulta LTD Has Lowered Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $31.40 Million as Shares Rose

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $269.72. About 594,580 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 7,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 22,434 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 29,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 951,272 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.41 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc. by 3,930 shares to 25,346 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.53M for 77.29 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

