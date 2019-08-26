Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Cut Its Stake; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Market Valuation Rose, Bronson Point Management Boosted Holding

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 82.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 46,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 10,208 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 56,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 1.12M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.53M for 77.70 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

