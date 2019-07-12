Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 293,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.07M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 45,218 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 135,524 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust reported 113,653 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 7,003 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Convergence Limited Com holds 0.06% or 2,159 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 437,702 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 157,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 3.42M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Bellecapital Intll, Switzerland-based fund reported 4,457 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.83% stake. Mcmillion Capital stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 13,605 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap Mgmt. Kistler owns 0.74% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,967 shares. 1,000 were reported by Fincl Advantage.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 1.34 million shares to 18.34M shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03M shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $23.55M for 130.05 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 193,450 shares to 215,850 shares, valued at $11.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd. Spons Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).