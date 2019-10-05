Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Value Rose While Addenda Capital Has Lifted Its Position; Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Holder Atlas Browninc Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 824,340 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 75.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 228,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 530,050 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.23M, up from 301,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.12 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,963 shares to 106,366 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,816 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 73.88 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

