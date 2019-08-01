Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Price Rose While Toron Capital Markets Lowered Holding by $574,566; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Karp Capital Management Raised Holding

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 34.73M shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.90M shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Capital Mgmt accumulated 45,373 shares. Leuthold Ltd Company reported 104,582 shares. Ht Partners Limited Liability Company holds 6,406 shares. Woodstock reported 225,950 shares. Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 1.13M shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated owns 128,807 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 3.07% or 9.17M shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability invested in 2.85% or 379,811 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 71,188 shares. The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fiduciary Counsel has invested 4.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swedbank holds 5.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.23 million shares. Park National Oh invested in 3.91% or 588,831 shares.

