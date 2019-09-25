Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holder Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Position by $8.18 Million as Share Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Increased Holding by $913,263

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 23,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 134,712 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 111,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 1.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.41. About 144,843 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,226 shares to 386,533 shares, valued at $32.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,036 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

