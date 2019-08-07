Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holder Sprott Has Boosted Its Holding; Ironwood Investment Management Holding in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) Decreased by $341,451

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 20,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 183,158 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 162,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 1.55 million shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) (FBP) by 52.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 31,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 28,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328,000, down from 59,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp (Puerto Rico) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1.24 million shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 05/03/2018 FirstBank Opens New Colorado Springs Branch March 7

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd by 262,930 shares to 46,392 shares, valued at $120,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,150 shares, and cut its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 401,725 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 501,668 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 83,150 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Inc Lp has 0.57% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 3.56 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) or 17,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 327,361 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 73,225 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 987,670 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 251,789 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 110,694 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 203,216 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 645,321 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 15,338 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 681,535 shares.