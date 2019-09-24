Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Increased Stake; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted Its Position in Hill International (HIL) by $331,006

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 377,445 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 165,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 64,091 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 30/03/2018 – Hill Intl Fincl Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI; 09/03/2018 – HILL INTL, HOLDER ENGINE CAPITAL ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 09/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – RECEIVED A CONTRACT FROM MMRDA TO PROVIDE GENERAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR USD 2.26 BLN MUMBAI METRO LINE 4; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 25,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.89 million activity. On Monday, June 3 the insider CHADWICK JAMES M bought $194,333. Weintraub Todd E bought $11,100 worth of stock.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chuys Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 28,744 shares to 236,489 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Healthcare Trust by 36,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,212 shares, and cut its stake in First Busey Corp.

