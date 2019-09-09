Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Raised Stake by $5.02 Million; Ashfield Capital Partners Increased Its Stake in Danaher Del (DHR) by $406,824

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 116,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 582,401 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, up from 465,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.39M shares traded or 54.82% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 103,562 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 100,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.71M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Serv stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dorsey Wright & Associates has 32,045 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 30,224 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 0.29% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 195,913 were accumulated by Lateef Investment Mgmt Lp. Valmark Advisers reported 3,023 shares. Bluemar Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.99% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Farmers Trust has 0.25% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cetera Advisor Llc, California-based fund reported 7,968 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability reported 22,519 shares. 344,526 are held by Citadel Limited. The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.87% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 45,999 were accumulated by Private Capital Advsrs Inc. First Republic Investment Inc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cypress Capital Group Inc holds 8,189 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,950 shares to 502 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,590 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).