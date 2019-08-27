Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $518,881; Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Holder Sageworth Trust Co Has Decreased Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 12,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 11,586 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 23,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 1.16M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 29,537 shares to 41,354 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc by 6,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.53M for 77.70 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

