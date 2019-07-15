Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

As Gold businesses, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 44 5.66 N/A -1.43 0.00 Kinross Gold Corporation 3 1.62 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -7% -4.1% Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 149.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.49. From a competition point of view, Kinross Gold Corporation has a -0.1 beta which is 110.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Its rival Kinross Gold Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 1.1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$55.75 is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Kinross Gold Corporation has 9.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.66% -4.24% -1.27% 20.01% -8.32% 1.71% Kinross Gold Corporation 1.93% -9.43% -1.25% 22.39% -14.78% -2.16%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has 1.71% stronger performance while Kinross Gold Corporation has -2.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Agnico Eagle Mines Limited beats Kinross Gold Corporation.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.