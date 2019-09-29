Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

This is a contrast between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 59 1.89 236.34M -1.34 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 4 1.59 465.26M -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 398,415,374.24% -6.7% -3.9% IAMGOLD Corporation 13,003,717,264.32% -4% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.4 beta means Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s volatility is 140.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. IAMGOLD Corporation on the other hand, has 0.07 beta which makes it 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, IAMGOLD Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. IAMGOLD Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 1 1 2.50 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average price target is $61.5, while its potential upside is 10.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and IAMGOLD Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.1% and 76.8%. About 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, IAMGOLD Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited -2.65% 4% 27.55% 21.78% 24.54% 29.28% IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had bullish trend while IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors IAMGOLD Corporation beats Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.