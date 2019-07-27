Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 44 5.97 N/A -1.43 0.00 Golden Star Resources Ltd. 4 1.71 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -7% -4.1% Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.3% -5.6%

Liquidity

3 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Its rival Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is $55.75, with potential upside of 3.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Golden Star Resources Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.1% and 61.4%. 0.2% are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.52% of Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.66% -4.24% -1.27% 20.01% -8.32% 1.71% Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0% -12.17% 1.79% 31.46% 11.83% 26.03%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has weaker performance than Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.