Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 44 5.75 N/A -1.43 0.00 Asanko Gold Inc. 1 1.74 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Asanko Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -7% -4.1% Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -41.5% -29.6%

Risk & Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a -0.49 beta, while its volatility is 149.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Asanko Gold Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Asanko Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Asanko Gold Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Asanko Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is $55.75, with potential upside of 6.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Asanko Gold Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.1% and 63%. Insiders held 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Asanko Gold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.66% -4.24% -1.27% 20.01% -8.32% 1.71% Asanko Gold Inc. -3.28% -4.1% -15.69% -17.27% -49.67% -5.43%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had bullish trend while Asanko Gold Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Asanko Gold Inc.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.