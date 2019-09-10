Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)

We will be comparing the differences between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 48 6.83 N/A -1.34 0.00 Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.49 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -6.7% -3.9% Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Alio Gold Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Alio Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 2.24% and an $59 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 31.93% of Alio Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares. Competitively, Alio Gold Inc. has 4.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited -2.65% 4% 27.55% 21.78% 24.54% 29.28% Alio Gold Inc. -10.3% 8.22% 18.68% -1.42% -39.77% -1.76%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has 29.28% stronger performance while Alio Gold Inc. has -1.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alio Gold Inc.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.