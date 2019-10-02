Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Shares Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Upped Stake by $2.30 Million; Donaldson Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) by $2.03 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 45,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 569,574 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.19M, up from 524,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 1.19 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 8,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 17,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $216.11. About 3.47 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 15,523 shares to 616,494 shares, valued at $88.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 22,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,193 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 10,254 shares to 360,041 shares, valued at $30.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco reported 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wallington Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,330 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advisory Research reported 107,787 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.09% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital accumulated 3,377 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cadence Fincl Bank Na stated it has 3,246 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tctc Limited Liability Company holds 7,395 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burney Com invested 1.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cooperman Leon G reported 2.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.75% stake. Frontier Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,809 shares.