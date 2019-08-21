Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Reaches $59.36 After 7.00% Down Move; Shorts at Gci Liberty – Class A (GLIBA) Lowered By 2.15%

Gci Liberty Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had a decrease of 2.15% in short interest. GLIBA’s SI was 8.82M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.15% from 9.01 million shares previously. With 333,000 avg volume, 27 days are for Gci Liberty Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA)’s short sellers to cover GLIBA’s short positions. The SI to Gci Liberty Inc – Class A’s float is 9.25%. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 41,580 shares traded. GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has risen 28.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLIBA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds GCI Liberty; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 10/05/2018 – GCI Liberty Announces Reincorporation in Delaware; 09/05/2018 – GCI Liberty 1Q Loss/Shr $1.58; 08/05/2018 – GCI LIBERTY INC GLIBA.O – GCI NEWCO (TO BE RENAMED GCI LIBERTY, INC.) WILL CONTINUE AS SURVIVING CORPORATION IN REINCORPORATION MERGER; 13/04/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Announces Change to Meeting Date and Time for Special Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Evite CEO is Keynote Speaker at Wharton School Conference; 08/05/2018 – GCI LIBERTY INC GLIBA.O – GCI LIBERTY WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO GCI NEWCO; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 08/05/2018 – GCI Liberty Presenting at Conference May 14

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is a huge mover today! It closed at $59.36 lastly. It is down 24.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development ProjectThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $14.17B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $55.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEM worth $992.04 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. GCI Liberty has $7000 highest and $59 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 6.28% above currents $60.69 stock price. GCI Liberty had 2 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. The firm offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It has a 8.79 P/E ratio. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $14.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.75 million for 74.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

