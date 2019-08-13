Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Reaches $58.09 After 7.00% Down Move; VICON INDUSTRIES (VCON) Shorts Decreased By 4.76%

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.09. About 1.08M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, AgnicoThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $13.71 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $54.02 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEM worth $959.56 million less.

VICON INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:VCON) had a decrease of 4.76% in short interest. VCON’s SI was 2,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.76% from 2,100 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 1 days are for VICON INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:VCON)’s short sellers to cover VCON’s short positions. It closed at $0.031 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.20M for 72.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Sunday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by IBC. Bank of America maintained the shares of AEM in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $13.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $544,130. The company's product line comprises various video system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, and output devices and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes.