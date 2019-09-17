Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Reaches $57.37 After 4.00% Up Move; GB SCIENCES (GBLX) Shorts Decreased By 64.96%

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.70% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 431,299 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $13.71 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $59.66 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEM worth $548.20 million more.

GB SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:GBLX) had a decrease of 64.96% in short interest. GBLX’s SI was 8,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 64.96% from 25,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 12.50% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.112. About 573,205 shares traded. GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $13.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $62.11 million for 55.16 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 7.20% above currents $57.37 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, June 23 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral”.

GB Sciences, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company has market cap of $28.32 million. The firm intends to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies through various technologies in plant biology, cultivation, and extraction techniques combined with biotechnology. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the manufacture, production, leasing, and licensing of GrowBLOX, a controlled-climate indoor agricultural technology growing and cultivation chamber to produce medical grade cannabis and other plant extracts, as well as providing remote diagnostic monitoring and servicing of growing chambers to third party growers and processors of hemp, cannabis, and other plant extracts.