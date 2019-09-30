Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Reaches $53.55 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (JBFCF) Lowered By 40%

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 1.20 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interestsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $12.71 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $48.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AEM worth $1.14B less.

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:JBFCF) had a decrease of 40% in short interest. JBFCF’s SI was 600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40% from 1,000 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1 days are for JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:JBFCF)’s short sellers to cover JBFCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 127 shares traded. Jollibee Foods Corporation (OTCMKTS:JBFCF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 14.85% above currents $53.55 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral”. As per Sunday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by IBC.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.69 million for 51.49 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants in the Philippines and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. It offers a range of dishes and food products. It has a 30.8 P/E ratio. The firm operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Superfoods, Smashburger, Dunkin' Donuts, and 12 Hotpot names.