Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Reaches $53.51 After 9.00% Up Move; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)

Among 3 analysts covering U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Silica Holdings has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 28.72% above currents $8.74 stock price. U.S. Silica Holdings had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 30. RF Lafferty downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1200 target in Monday, September 23 report. See U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

30/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Maintain

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: RF Lafferty Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13.5000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $14.0000 15.0000

The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle's Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 14.93% above currents $53.51 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. IBC maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.87 million for 51.45 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $643.10 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Some Historical SLCA News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Acquires Performance Materials Leader EP Minerals for $750 Million; 26/03/2018 – Valence Advises the Board of Directors of US Silica on Its Acquisition of EP Minerals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR $75 MLN; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2Q Oil, Gas Volumes Up 10%-15%; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 19/03/2018 – CIG LOGISTICS – TO BUY THREE TRANSLOAD TERMINALS OWNED BY U.S. SILICA IN PERMIAN BASIN AND EAGLE FORD AND MARCELLUS SHALE PLAYS

