Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) EPS Estimated At $0.13; Snyder Capital Management LP Boosted By $3.24 Million Its Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stake

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 550.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_AEM’s profit would be $30.52 million giving it 129.98 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s analysts see -27.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.59. About 575,838 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Kar Auction Services Inc. (KAR) stake by 3.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 63,488 shares as Kar Auction Services Inc. (KAR)’s stock rose 0.93%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 1.89 million shares with $97.04 million value, up from 1.83 million last quarter. Kar Auction Services Inc. now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.62 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust.

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 14,628 shares to 150,598 valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) stake by 27,849 shares and now owns 493,278 shares. Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Capital invested 0.31% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). First Personal Financial Ser, a North Carolina-based fund reported 399 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 146,990 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.65 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 1,025 shares stake. Cardinal Capital Management Ct invested in 4.51% or 2.65M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 535,662 shares. Victory Management owns 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 250,746 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 23,612 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 115 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 96,125 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 13,906 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 20,543 shares stake. M&T National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 31,572 shares.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $15.87 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.