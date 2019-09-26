Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Comparison side by side

As Gold businesses, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 49 6.56 N/A -1.34 0.00 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Vista Gold Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -6.7% -3.9% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Volatility & Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 140.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.4. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Vista Gold Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Vista Gold Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Vista Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 5.25% and an $61.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Vista Gold Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.1% and 30.9%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited -2.65% 4% 27.55% 21.78% 24.54% 29.28% Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was less bullish than Vista Gold Corp.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited beats Vista Gold Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.