Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Gold company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -6.70% -3.90% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited N/A 46 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.00 1.54 2.64

$55.75 is the average target price of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, with a potential downside of -5.67%. The rivals have a potential upside of 106.64%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited -2.65% 4% 27.55% 21.78% 24.54% 29.28% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has weaker performance than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited are 1.3 and 0.6. Competitively, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s rivals have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 140.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.4. In other hand, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s competitors have beta of 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s rivals beat Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.