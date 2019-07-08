Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) Comparison side by side

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 43 5.61 N/A -1.43 0.00 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 93.87 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Comstock Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -7% -4.1% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a beta of -0.49 and its 149.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Comstock Mining Inc.’s 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Comstock Mining Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Comstock Mining Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Comstock Mining Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Comstock Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s consensus target price is $55.75, while its potential upside is 8.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares and 9.1% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.66% -4.24% -1.27% 20.01% -8.32% 1.71% Comstock Mining Inc. -0.45% -3.3% 44.51% 28.93% -37.44% 67.22%

For the past year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Comstock Mining Inc.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.