Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; AIMIA COMMON SHARES CANADA (GAPFF) Shorts Raised By 10.82%

AIMIA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) had an increase of 10.82% in short interest. GAPFF’s SI was 781,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.82% from 704,900 shares previously. With 48,900 avg volume, 16 days are for AIMIA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GAPFF)’s short sellers to cover GAPFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 37,231 shares traded. Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 2,500.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. AEM’s profit would be $61.90 million giving it 53.36 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s analysts see 160.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.97M shares traded or 25.78% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Despite the Big Move in Gold Prices, RBC Still Sees Upside to Top Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 10.83% above currents $55.49 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, June 23 by IBC. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $13.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.