Agnico (AEM) Position Held by Tobam; Sather Financial Group Has Boosted Its Position in Markel (MKL) as Market Value Rose

Tobam increased its stake in Agnico (AEM) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 47,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 668,720 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.08 million, up from 621,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Agnico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 1.40M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.73. About 28,762 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Junior Miners Will Be The Biggest Winners In The Coming Gold Boom – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 58,479 shares to 403,990 shares, valued at $50.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03M shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares to 171,055 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,593 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,800 activity. $101,300 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 228,411 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department holds 250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Limited Liability Corporation has 3.36% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 4,733 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 9,803 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 507 shares stake. Brave Asset Inc owns 300 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability reported 7,769 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd accumulated 779 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 392 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt owns 470 shares.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Markel Corp (MKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.