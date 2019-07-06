AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 18 127.83 N/A 0.01 1345.38 Dynex Capital Inc. 18 -5.59 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% -0.7% -0.1% Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

AGNC Investment Corp. has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dynex Capital Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AGNC Investment Corp.’s average price target is $17.25, while its potential upside is 1.47%. Meanwhile, Dynex Capital Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential downside is -57.83%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AGNC Investment Corp. seems more appealing than Dynex Capital Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.9% of Dynex Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of AGNC Investment Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Dynex Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. 0.06% -3.74% -1.35% -3.26% -7.8% -0.29% Dynex Capital Inc. -1.17% -3.92% -3.13% -2.48% -9.24% 2.97%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. had bearish trend while Dynex Capital Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats Dynex Capital Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.