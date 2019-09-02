AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.63 N/A -1.59 0.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 8.01 N/A 0.64 38.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AGNC Investment Corp. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 17.52% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.22% -0.69% -0.39% 0.86% -0.54% 2.14% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bullish than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AGNC Investment Corp.