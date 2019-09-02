AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|-13.63
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|25
|8.01
|N/A
|0.64
|38.93
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AGNC Investment Corp. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 17.52% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.22%
|-0.69%
|-0.39%
|0.86%
|-0.54%
|2.14%
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|-0.4%
|1.2%
|-0.32%
|7.25%
|2.18%
|11.99%
For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bullish than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
Summary
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AGNC Investment Corp.
