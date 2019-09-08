AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.70 N/A -1.59 0.00 Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 2.96 N/A -2.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see AGNC Investment Corp. and Front Yard Residential Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AGNC Investment Corp. and Front Yard Residential Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.2% -5.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.8% of Front Yard Residential Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.22% -0.69% -0.39% 0.86% -0.54% 2.14% Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has weaker performance than Front Yard Residential Corporation

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats Front Yard Residential Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.