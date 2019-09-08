AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|-13.70
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|11
|2.96
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AGNC Investment Corp. and Front Yard Residential Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AGNC Investment Corp. and Front Yard Residential Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|0.00%
|-24.2%
|-5.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.8% of Front Yard Residential Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.22%
|-0.69%
|-0.39%
|0.86%
|-0.54%
|2.14%
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|-1.07%
|-1.72%
|20.95%
|12.88%
|27.9%
|37.57%
For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has weaker performance than Front Yard Residential Corporation
Summary
AGNC Investment Corp. beats Front Yard Residential Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.