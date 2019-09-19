AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)

As REIT – Residential companies, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|-13.68
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|17
|-1.78
|N/A
|-4.58
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-24.7%
|-2.6%
Analyst Recommendations
AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Dynex Capital Inc.’s potential downside is -53.21% and its consensus price target is $7.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.12% and 55% respectively. Competitively, Dynex Capital Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.22%
|-0.69%
|-0.39%
|0.86%
|-0.54%
|2.14%
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|-5.56%
|-1.93%
|-11.07%
|-9.44%
|-16.54%
|-5.01%
For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. had bullish trend while Dynex Capital Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
AGNC Investment Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dynex Capital Inc.
Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.
