AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) Forms $26.31 Double Top; Rodgers Brothers Upped By $801,784 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 185.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 15,128 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 23,268 shares with $1.26 million value, up from 8,140 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $79.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 7.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.