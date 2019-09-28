AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) Forms $26.22 Double Top; Speedway Motorsports (TRK)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) formed double top with $28.06 target or 7.00% above today’s $26.22 share price. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) has $9.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 38,740 shares traded. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) has declined 0.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Speedway Motorsports Inc (TRK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.85, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 35 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 33 sold and trimmed stakes in Speedway Motorsports Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 8.56 million shares, up from 8.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Speedway Motorsports Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $808.09 million. The firm owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. It has a 21.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 179,502 shares traded. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) has risen 14.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TRK News: 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 4Q Rev $76.4M; 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $1.00 TO $1.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Speedway Motorsports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRK); 23/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 15 Cents Per Share; 07/03/2018 Speedway Motorsports 4Q EPS $2.77; 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $450 MLN TO $475 MLN; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.00 TO $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.20, EST. $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR 4Q REV. $76.4M, EST. $83.5M (2 EST.)

Analysts await Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TRK’s profit will be $21.65M for 9.33 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.45% EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for 133,200 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 17,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.05% invested in the company for 226,256 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 112,045 shares.