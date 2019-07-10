AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Residential businesses, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 126.08 N/A -0.15 0.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 14 16.92 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AGNC Investment Corp. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AGNC Investment Corp. and Two Harbors Investment Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s potential upside is 15.83% and its average price target is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 59.5% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. 0.19% 0.97% 0.93% 1.81% 2.17% 2.57% Two Harbors Investment Corp. -1.63% -2.22% -4.82% -8.44% -15.13% 3.12%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bullish than Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AGNC Investment Corp. beats Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.