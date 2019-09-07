AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Comparing side by side

Both AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.70 N/A -1.59 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 -9.79 N/A 0.13 85.41

In table 1 we can see AGNC Investment Corp. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AGNC Investment Corp. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is $12.5, which is potential 23.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AGNC Investment Corp. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT are owned by institutional investors at 26.12% and 63.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.22% -0.69% -0.39% 0.86% -0.54% 2.14% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bullish than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats AGNC Investment Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.