AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Residential companies, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|125.58
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|18
|-5.69
|N/A
|-1.53
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-24.7%
|-2.6%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Dynex Capital Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential downside of -58.31%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.12% and 43.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Dynex Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.19%
|0.97%
|0.93%
|1.81%
|2.17%
|2.57%
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|-1.17%
|-3.92%
|-3.13%
|-2.48%
|-9.24%
|2.97%
For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bullish than Dynex Capital Inc.
Summary
AGNC Investment Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dynex Capital Inc.
Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.
