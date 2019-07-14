AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Residential companies, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 125.58 N/A -0.15 0.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 18 -5.69 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dynex Capital Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential downside of -58.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AGNC Investment Corp. and Dynex Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.12% and 43.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Dynex Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. 0.19% 0.97% 0.93% 1.81% 2.17% 2.57% Dynex Capital Inc. -1.17% -3.92% -3.13% -2.48% -9.24% 2.97%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bullish than Dynex Capital Inc.

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dynex Capital Inc.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.