AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

We will be comparing the differences between AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 25 -13.94 N/A -1.59 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 8.26 N/A 5.68 8.72

Table 1 highlights AGNC Investment Corp. and Apartment Investment and Management Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AGNC Investment Corp. and Apartment Investment and Management Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s potential upside is 3.68% and its consensus price target is $53.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AGNC Investment Corp. and Apartment Investment and Management Company are owned by institutional investors at 2.32% and 97.4% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02% Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has weaker performance than Apartment Investment and Management Company

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management Company beats on 6 of the 6 factors AGNC Investment Corp.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.