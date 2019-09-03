AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Comparison side by side

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 25 -14.02 N/A -1.59 0.00 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 40 6.85 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights AGNC Investment Corp. and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AGNC Investment Corp. and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.32% and 72.5%. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 3.7% 4.99% 13.16% 16.55% 55.59% 23.14%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bullish than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.