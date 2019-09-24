AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) Comparing side by side

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 25 -13.96 N/A -1.59 0.00 Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 3 4.06 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AGNC Investment Corp. and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -19.1% -3.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AGNC Investment Corp. and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.32% and 38%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.